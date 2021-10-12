Schaeffler India spurts on stock split plan

-
Schaeffler India jumped 8.47% to Rs 7,829 after the company said its board will consider a stock split on 28 October 2021.The board of Schaeffler India will also consider Q3 September 2021 results on 28 October 2021.
Schaeffler India reported net profit of Rs 128.13 crore in Q2 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 42.47 crore in Q2 June 2020. Net sales rose 180.92% to Rs 1232.89 crore in Q2 June 2021 over Q2 June 2020.
Schaeffler India is a leading industrial and automotive supplier. It manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications.
The stock hit a record high of Rs 8,377.20 in early trade today. It has risen 126.93% from its 52-week low of Rs 3,450 hit on 19 October 2020.
