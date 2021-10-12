Vedanta Ltd Spurts 2.67%

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.24% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.24% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 2.67% today to trade at Rs 305.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.96% to quote at 20875.59. The index is up 0.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.87% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 163.48 % over last one year compared to the 48.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 1.24% over last one month compared to 0.83% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45675 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 341.25 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 91.25 on 04 Nov 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)