Scintilla Commercial & Credit consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.130.1653.8543.750.060.070.060.070.040.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)