Scintilla Commercial & Credit consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.16 -19 OPM %53.8543.75 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.08 -50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

