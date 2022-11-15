Scintilla Commercial & Credit consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet and Credit Suisse AG conclude settlement of dispute
Paisabazaar's credit awareness initiative reaches 30 million consumers from 823 cities; 67 per cent consumers from non-metros
US Market falls on policy tightening woes
SBI Card appoints Rashmi Mohanty as CFO
Board of Saianand Commercial approves stock split of 1-into-10
-
Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.16 -19 OPM %53.8543.75 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.08 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU