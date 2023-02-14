Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.08% to Rs 9.65 croreNet profit of Scoobee Day Garments India declined 38.89% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.6511.78 -18 OPM %21.0418.93 -PBDT1.391.82 -24 PBT0.771.26 -39 NP0.771.26 -39
