Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 161.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.35% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 161.33% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.35% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.8811.53 -66 OPM %-14.434.60 -PBDT2.290.99 131 PBT2.170.86 152 NP1.960.75 161

