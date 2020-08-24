Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 161.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.35% to Rs 3.88 croreNet profit of Rishiroop rose 161.33% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.35% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.8811.53 -66 OPM %-14.434.60 -PBDT2.290.99 131 PBT2.170.86 152 NP1.960.75 161
