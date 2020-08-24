Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 161.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.35% to Rs 3.88 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 161.33% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.35% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.8811.53-14.434.602.290.992.170.861.960.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)