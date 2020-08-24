JUST IN
APM Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.49% to Rs 25.65 crore

Net loss of APM Industries reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.49% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.6570.25 -63 OPM %-3.203.62 -PBDT-1.971.60 PL PBT-3.590.12 PL NP-2.632.70 PL

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020.

