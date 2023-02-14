JUST IN
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 55.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 338.97 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 55.70% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 338.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 341.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales338.97341.52 -1 OPM %12.2128.61 -PBDT48.45103.93 -53 PBT45.94101.43 -55 NP33.5475.71 -56

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:06 IST

