Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 55.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 338.97 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 55.70% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 338.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 341.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.338.97341.5212.2128.6148.45103.9345.94101.4333.5475.71

