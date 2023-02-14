JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Lupin launches a world-class Neuro-rehabilitation center in Mumbai
Business Standard

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 71.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.57% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 71.58% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.0719.03 -37 OPM %2.244.99 -PBDT0.270.95 -72 PBT0.270.95 -72 NP0.270.95 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU