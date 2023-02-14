Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 71.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.57% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 71.58% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.57% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.0719.032.244.990.270.950.270.950.270.95

