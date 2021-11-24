Securekloud hit the roof after US arm bags document processing contract

-
-
Securekloud Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 136.15 after the company's step-down subsidiary Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA, was selected by Monument Health to automate document processing through readable.AI.
Monument Health is a community-based health care system headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota. The system offers care in 31 medical specialties and serves 12 communities across western South Dakota. With over 5,000 physicians and caregivers, Monument Health is composed of 5 hospitals and 38 medical clinics and specialty centers. Monument Health is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.
Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a provider of cloud and data transformation platform and solutions for healthcare and life sciences.
Healthcare Triangle's deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) has helped Monument Health turn their clinical data from disparate sources into actionable insight.
Monument Health has leveraged Healthcare Triangle's cloud-based AI and machine learning readabl.ai solution to automate the process of categorizing data from unstructured reports and pair the right information with the right patients. readabl.ai uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract information from documents, faxes and narrative reports which adds value as more documents get processed.
"As a trail of records follows patients in their healthcare journey, Healthcare Triangle's readabl.ai solution helps unlock key data while reducing the burden of manual data capture, Suresh Venkatachari, CEO, Healthcare Triangle.
Securekloud Technologies (erstwhile 8K Miles Software Services) is a cloud native company with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around blockchain, cloud, enterprise security, decision engineering and managed services.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.87 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3.15 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter fell 2.1% YoY to Rs 87.14 crore.
