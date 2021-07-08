SecureKloud Technologies' US arm achieves Google Cloud Affiliate Partner Status

-
ALSO READ
Wipro to use IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation
Tata Communications partners with Google Cloud
LTI plans to expand global alliance with IBM
Mindtree achieves application development partner specialization
TCS recognized as Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services
-
Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA Step-down Subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Affiliate Partner Status on 07 July 2021.
For the life sciences and healthcare organizations that Healthcare Triangle serves, Google Cloud Affiliate status ensures they have first-hand access to Google Cloud innovations, technologies and services.
It also facilitates direct access to Google engineers when questions arise, further positioning clients to optimize their use of the cloud.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU