SecureKloud Technologies' US arm achieves Google Cloud Affiliate Partner Status

Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA Step-down Subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Affiliate Partner Status on 07 July 2021.

For the life sciences and healthcare organizations that Healthcare Triangle serves, Google Cloud Affiliate status ensures they have first-hand access to Google Cloud innovations, technologies and services.

It also facilitates direct access to Google engineers when questions arise, further positioning clients to optimize their use of the cloud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)