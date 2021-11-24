Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter

Reliance Industries Ltd notched up volume of 16.85 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2021.
Reliance Industries Ltd notched up volume of 16.85 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.2,387.75. Volumes stood at 4.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd notched up volume of 37281 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7066 shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.960.75. Volumes stood at 6887 shares in the last session.
Voltas Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21126 shares. The stock slipped 0.29% to Rs.1,202.70. Volumes stood at 18155 shares in the last session.
Indian Overseas Bank recorded volume of 22.4 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.34% to Rs.22.10. Volumes stood at 7.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Central Bank of India notched up volume of 22.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.71% to Rs.22.75. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.
