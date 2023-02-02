SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, Nelcast Ltd and Hindprakash Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2023.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd lost 15.63% to Rs 42.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5817 shares in the past one month.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 211.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4991 shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd crashed 9.66% to Rs 1603.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3839 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd dropped 8.70% to Rs 98.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd slipped 7.86% to Rs 94.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 643 shares in the past one month.

