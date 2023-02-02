-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation acquires additional stake in National Peroxide
-
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20016 shares
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, IDFC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2023.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20016 shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.930.20. Volumes stood at 21310 shares in the last session.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12185 shares. The stock rose 0.41% to Rs.2,411.00. Volumes stood at 33256 shares in the last session.
TCI Express Ltd notched up volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22854 shares. The stock slipped 11.12% to Rs.1,418.70. Volumes stood at 52248 shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 51.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.54% to Rs.69.20. Volumes stood at 18.61 lakh shares in the last session.
IDFC Ltd clocked volume of 408.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.88.20. Volumes stood at 181.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU