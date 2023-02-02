Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20016 shares

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, IDFC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 February 2023.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20016 shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.930.20. Volumes stood at 21310 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd notched up volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12185 shares. The stock rose 0.41% to Rs.2,411.00. Volumes stood at 33256 shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd notched up volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22854 shares. The stock slipped 11.12% to Rs.1,418.70. Volumes stood at 52248 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 51.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.54% to Rs.69.20. Volumes stood at 18.61 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd clocked volume of 408.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.88.20. Volumes stood at 181.29 lakh shares in the last session.

