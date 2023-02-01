SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.92 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.36% to Rs 121.62 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 30.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.36% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.6295.49-16.07-39.44-22.15-39.93-26.72-41.74-20.92-30.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)