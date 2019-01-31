Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 1836.84 croreNet profit of Security & Intelligence Services India rose 25.42% to Rs 59.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 1836.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1537.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1836.841537.72 19 OPM %5.115.48 -PBDT74.9469.49 8 PBT57.2857.02 0 NP59.1647.17 25
