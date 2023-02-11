Sejal Glass reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 101.90% to Rs 11.67 croreNet profit of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.90% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.675.78 102 OPM %9.34-8.30 -PBDT0.59-0.72 LP PBT0.39-1.03 LP NP0.39-1.04 LP
