Selan Explorations Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Kamdhenu Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd and SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2022.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 183.4 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 64084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24283 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd surged 16.11% to Rs 27.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36901 shares in the past one month.

Kamdhenu Ltd soared 15.68% to Rs 234.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2867 shares in the past one month.

Dodla Dairy Ltd rose 14.88% to Rs 528. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36233 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 14.34% to Rs 110.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7400 shares in the past one month.

