Sensex drops 94 pts; Nifty ends below 16,600

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with small losses on Monday. The Nifty ended above the 16,550 mark. Metals, oil & gas and private banks shares advanced while media, realty and consumer durables were under pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.91 points or 0.17% to 55,675.32. The Nifty 50 index fell 14.75 points or 0.09% to 16,569.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.34% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.61%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,431 shares rose while 1,966 shares fell. A total of 160 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.13% to 20.2025.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.55% to 8,032.85. The index gained 3.01% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 13.05%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 4.54%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.25%) and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.53%) were the top gainers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Confidence Petroleum India rose 2.88% to Rs 57.25 after the company said that it had received license for commercial operation of CNG stations at Bangalore. In line with the agreement with Gail Gas for the establishment of 100 CNG stations in the city of Banglore, the company has completed seven CNG stations in Bangalore, received the license for commercial operation for three, and started CNG dispensing.

Adani Transmission (ATL) rose 3.58% to Rs 2023 after the company said that it has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power for acquiring 673 ckt kms operational inter-state transmission project owned and operated by Essar Power Transmission. The enterprise value for the transaction is Rs 1,913 crore. The target asset is an operational 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh with line length of 673 circuit kilometre (ckt kms).

Larsen &Toubro fell 0.76% to Rs 1,639.05 . The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to execute the Bandra Wastewater Treatment Facility under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project - Stage II. As per L&T's classification, the value of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

SpiceJet fell 1.38% to Rs 46.55 after India's aviation regulator imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on the low-cost air carrier for training pilots on faulty simulator. Spicejet clarified to the bourses that it has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots. As per the advise of DGCA, the company restricted these 90 pilots from operating MAX aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of DGCA.

Cyient fell 0.40% to Rs 793.80. The company said that it had signed definitive agreements to acquire Celfinet, an international wireless engineering services company, for 41 million euro. Portugal-based Celfinet is focused on providing end-to-end network planning and performance optimization services.

The reach and performance of ongoing 5G deployment and early steps towards 6G are developing to a point where they provide flawless infrastructure for pervasive and unified connectivity.

Westlife Development rose 0.59% to Rs 462.45. The company said that Akshay Jatia has been appointed as executive director of the company. In his new role, Akshay Jatia will lead the overall business strategy to further strengthen McDonald's as the food-tech destination of choice across platforms in West and South India. He will be responsible for the long-term strategy for Westlife as well as the supervision and management of the company's affairs.

Zydus Lifesciences was up 0.37% at Rs 364.30. The drug maker received US drug regulator's approval to market Famotidine tablets in the strengths of 20mg and 40mg. Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker. It works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach (acid indigestion). The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences' drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Valiant Organics declined 4.91% to Rs 656.20 after the specialty chemicals maker informed about an incidence of blast in reactor in chlorination section of the company's plant located at GIDC, Sarigam, Valsad, and Gujarat. The company said that the incident occurred on Friday, 3 June 2022 at around 9:50 a.m.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones futures were up 267 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stock market today.

Shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Monday, as international markets gear up for key U. S. data releases, including the latest inflation reading. Market in South Korea was shut for a holiday.

The U. K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence later on Monday amid increasing dissatisfaction in his leadership.

China's Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index released Monday came in at 41.4, better than April's reading of 36.2 but still in contraction territory.

US stocks slid Friday as investors digested a stronger-than-expected jobs report and its implication for monetary policy going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1.1%, to 32,899.70. The S&P 500 slipped 1.6% to 4,108.54. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 2.5% to 12,012.73.

American employers added 390,000 jobs last month, the government reported Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 3.6% for the third consecutive month.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2022 settlement was up 96 cents or 0.80% at $120.68 a barrel. Oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)