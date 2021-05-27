Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 87.31 points or 0.37% at 23509.09 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.93%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.66%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.85%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.67%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.36%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.31%), MRF Ltd (up 0.29%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.34%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.87%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.85%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.55 or 0.03% at 51002.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 points or 0% at 15300.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.31 points or 0.32% at 23588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.34 points or 0.21% at 7406.16.

On BSE,1404 shares were trading in green, 1065 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)