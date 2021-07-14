Sensex, Nifty pare gains; metal stocks rise for 2nd day

The domestic equity barometers came off the day's high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading above the 15,850 mark. Metal stocks extended gains for the second consecutive session.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 144.02 points or 0.27% to 52,913.75. The Nifty 50 index added 51.20 points or 0.32% to 15,863.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.36%.
Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1825 shares rose and 1365 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.
COVID-19 Update:
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 18,77,98,855 with 40,48,942 deaths. India reported 4,29,946 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,11,408 deaths while 3,01,04,720 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
India reports 38,792 COVID-19 cases, deaths up by 624 in last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry data on Wednesday. A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.25% to 5,308.80. The index has added 0.88% in two sessions.
Welspun Corp (up 2.37%), Tata Steel (up 1.07%), MOIL (up 0.63%), Vedanta (up 0.44%), NMDC (up 0.32%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.13%) and JSW Steel (up 0.10%) advanced.
APL Apollo Tubes (down 2.87%), National Aluminium Co. (down 0.59%), SAIL (down 0.44%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.38%) declined.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.595 compared with its previous closing of 74.495.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement added 0.27% to Rs 48,020.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 92.65.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.111% from its previous close of 6.103%.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2021 settlement lost 31 cents to $76.18 a barrel. The contract had gained $1.33 or 1.77% to settle at $76.49 in the previous trading session.
