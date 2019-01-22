Sensex, Nifty pare losses

Key equity indices pared losses in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 172 points or 0.47% at 36,406.96. The was down 62.10 points or 0.57% at 10,899.75. The Nifty was trading below 10,900 mark after slipping below that mark in mid-morning trade.

Key indices opened lower and extended losses as the session progressed. Indices hit fresh intraday low in early afternoon trade, but pared losses in mid-afternoon trade.

Negative global cues spoiled investors sentiment. Global shares fell after the (IMF) slashed its world economic forecast on Monday. Traders in domestic market also booked profits after a five-session winning spree.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.23%. The BSE Small-Cap was down 0.57%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 808 shares rose and 1624 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

FMCG shares were mixed. (down 1.34%), (down 1.32%), (down 0.96%), (down 0.66%), (down 0.44%), (down 0.35%) and (down 0.1%), edged lower. (up 0.04%), (up 0.04%), (up 0.36%), (up 0.36%) and (up 0.80%), edged higher.

Most capital goods shares declined. (down 5%), (down 2.97%), (down 2.05%), (down 1.76%), (down 1.41%), (down 1.33%), BEML (down 0.71%), GE Power (down 0.59%), (down 0.46%), (down 0.34%), (down 0.28%), (down 0.21%) and (down 0.19%), edged lower. (up 0.41%), (up 0.53%), (up 0.83%), (up 2.42%) and India (up 3.34%), edged higher.

Engineering and construction was down 0.55% to Rs 1,307.

Overseas, shares in and were in negative territory on Tuesday amid concerns on slowing global growth after IMF slashed its world economic forecast on Monday. US market was closed on Monday in honor of Day.

IMF revised down its estimates for global growth on Monday, warning that the expansion seen in recent years is losing momentum. The Fund now projects a 3.5% growth rate worldwide for 2019 and 3.6% for 2020. These are 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points below its last forecasts in October -- making it the second downturn revision in three months.

IMF said India's is poised to pick up this year. IMF's World Economic Outlook Update, released yesterday by its in Davos, projected that India will grow at 7.5% this year and 7.7% in 2020, an impressive over one percentage point ahead of China's estimated growth of 6.2% in these two years.

The IMF attributed the pick up to and a slower pace of monetary tightening. IMF said India would remain one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)