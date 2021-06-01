Shares trade with minor cuts; breadth weak

The benchmark indices continued to trade with minor cuts in mid-morning trade. The Nifty held above the 15,550 mark. Auto shares reacted to monthly sales figures.

At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 47.22 points or 0.09% to 51,890.22. The Nifty 50 index lost 21.30 points or 0.14% to 15,561.50.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.51% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.47%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1158 shares rose and 1725 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 170,593,575 with 3,547,205 global deaths.

India reported 18,95,520 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,31,895 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.06% to 10,498.05. The index shed 0.18% in the previous session.

Eicher Motors (up 0.55%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.32%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.13%) advanced while Ashok Leyland (down 0.73%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.68%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.59%), Tata Motors (down 0.22%) and Bharat Forge (down 0.13%) declined.

Escorts fell 1.16% to Rs 1158. The company's Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in May 2021 sold 6,423 tractors against 6,594 tractors sold in May 2020, a decline of 2.6%. Sequentially, Escorts' total tractor sales declined 2.37% in May 2021 compared with 6,979 tractors sold April 2021.

Bajaj Auto gained 1.91% to Rs 4269.45. The two-wheeler maker's total sales surged 114% to 271,862 units in May 2021 as against 127,128 units sold in May 2020. Sequentially, the company's total sales declined 30% in May 2021 compared to 388,016 units sold in April 2021.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.0 last month, the highest level since December and inching up from April's 51.9.

Markets in the U.S. were closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, the global economic outlook is improving as vaccine rollouts allow businesses to resume operations and as the United States pumps trillions of dollars into the world's largest economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Monday, nudging its forecasts higher.

The global economy is set to grow 5.8% this year and 4.4% next year, OECD said, raising its estimates from 5.6% and 4% respectively in its last forecasts released in March.

