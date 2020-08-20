Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.060.02 200 0.120.08 50 OPM %-16.67-250.00 --33.33-62.50 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100 0.010.01 0
