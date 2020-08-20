Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 40.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.491.1683.8976.721.250.891.170.800.840.60

