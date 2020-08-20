JUST IN
Business Standard

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 40.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.491.16 28 OPM %83.8976.72 -PBDT1.250.89 40 PBT1.170.80 46 NP0.840.60 40

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 16:18 IST

