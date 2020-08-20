Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.28% to Rs 29.22 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 5.71% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.28% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.2255.4312.596.982.722.512.051.941.481.40

