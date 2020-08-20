Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 229.51% in the March 2020 quarter
Precision Wires India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 71.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Shalimar Wires Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 47.28% to Rs 29.22 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires rose 5.71% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.28% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.2255.43 -47 OPM %12.596.98 -PBDT2.722.51 8 PBT2.051.94 6 NP1.481.40 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU