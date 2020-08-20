CLIO Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 8 pc after Q4 results
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %-300.00-160.00 -PBDT-0.15-0.20 25 PBT-0.15-0.20 25 NP-0.15-0.20 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU