Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 9.02 croreNet loss of Seshachal Technologies reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.020 0 OPM %-3.220 -PBDT-0.290 0 PBT-0.290 0 NP-0.290 0
