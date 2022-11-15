Cosmo First standalone net profit declines 6.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 725.03 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 6.63% to Rs 69.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 725.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 707.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.725.03707.0314.2916.82108.48119.2592.76104.9269.1174.02

