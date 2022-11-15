JUST IN
SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cosmo First standalone net profit declines 6.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 725.03 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 6.63% to Rs 69.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 725.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 707.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales725.03707.03 3 OPM %14.2916.82 -PBDT108.48119.25 -9 PBT92.76104.92 -12 NP69.1174.02 -7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

