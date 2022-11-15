Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 74.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 69.63 croreNet profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 74.76% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.6379.01 -12 OPM %9.929.78 -PBDT3.314.00 -17 PBT1.031.54 -33 NP0.261.03 -75
