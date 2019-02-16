Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 9.75% in the September 2018 quarter
Environment safety should be uppermost thought for plastics industry: Naidu
Reduce, reuse & recycle should be mantra on plastic use: VP
Biodegradable plastics offer new options for disposal
IIT KGP students on mission mode to reduce plastics in campus
-
Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 85.55 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 27.58% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 85.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.5578.59 9 OPM %15.0616.73 -PBDT10.1411.68 -13 PBT6.377.42 -14 NP4.285.91 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU