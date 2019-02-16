JUST IN
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 85.55 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics declined 27.58% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 85.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.5578.59 9 OPM %15.0616.73 -PBDT10.1411.68 -13 PBT6.377.42 -14 NP4.285.91 -28

