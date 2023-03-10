Shalby education arm signs MoU with Silver Oak University

Shalby said that its healthcare education division, Shalby Academy, signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad to jointly develop various courses.

The company signed MoU to jointly develop various vocational undergraduate & post graduate courses in allied health science like radio imaging, operation theater & medical laboratory technology.

Shalby Academy will conduct these programs on a full‐time basis with practical exposure at their hospitals & simulation lab under the new education policy (NEEP), Government of India.

The company said that Allied Health Science is in great demand as there are huge demand of candidates now in India owing to expansion happening in health sector post COVID-19.

The programs will be made available to the students in the upcoming academic year in Gujarat.

Shalby is a company engaged in healthcare delivery space and listed with bourses in India. The company operates as a chain of multispecialty hospitals across India. The business of the company is to offer tertiary and quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialization such as orthopedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, renal transplantations etc.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.2% to Rs 15.29 crore on 24.7% jumped in net sales to Rs 202.46 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.57% to Rs 129.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)