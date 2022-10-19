Shalby consolidated net profit rises 70.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
6 times failed revision hip replacement surgery of a Ghana patient performed successfully at Krishna Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad by world-renowned joint replacement surgeon Dr Vikram Shah
-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 201.80 croreNet profit of Shalby rose 70.62% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 201.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales201.80181.62 11 OPM %18.3716.21 -PBDT40.5930.66 32 PBT28.6919.18 50 NP18.4110.79 71
