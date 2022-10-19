JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Stocks may open with small gains
Business Standard

Shalby consolidated net profit rises 70.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 201.80 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 70.62% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 201.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales201.80181.62 11 OPM %18.3716.21 -PBDT40.5930.66 32 PBT28.6919.18 50 NP18.4110.79 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU