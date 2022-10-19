Shalby consolidated net profit rises 70.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 201.80 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 70.62% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 201.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.201.80181.6218.3716.2140.5930.6628.6919.1818.4110.79

