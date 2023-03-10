Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 0.11 points or 0% at 2797.86 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (down 1.92%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.84%), and NLC India Ltd (down 1.82%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 846.44 or 1.42% at 58959.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 257.2 points or 1.46% at 17332.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 288.16 points or 1.02% at 27829.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 110.39 points or 1.25% at 8730.05.

On BSE,838 shares were trading in green, 1918 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

