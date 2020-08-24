JUST IN
Business Standard

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Indergiri Finance remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 OPM %23.0827.27 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:15 IST

