Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Indergiri Finance remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.11 18 OPM %23.0827.27 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU