Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Indergiri Finance remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.130.1123.0827.270.030.030.030.030.020.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)