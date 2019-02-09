Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 85.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 605.34 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products declined 85.67% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 605.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 624.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales605.34624.62 -3 OPM %3.816.54 -PBDT8.2830.07 -72 PBT3.4126.77 -87 NP2.5317.66 -86
