Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 85.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 605.34 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 85.67% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 605.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 624.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales605.34624.62 -3 OPM %3.816.54 -PBDT8.2830.07 -72 PBT3.4126.77 -87 NP2.5317.66 -86

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

