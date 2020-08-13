Shankara Building Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 43.61% to Rs 333.20 crore

Net loss of Shankara Building Products reported to Rs 18.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.61% to Rs 333.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 590.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales333.20590.85 -44 OPM %-3.033.71 -PBDT-13.9713.30 PL PBT-19.027.45 PL NP-18.864.83 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:11 IST

