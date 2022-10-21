Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 62.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 721.50 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 62.24% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 721.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 642.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales721.50642.78 12 OPM %9.0213.96 -PBDT74.94102.15 -27 PBT14.5441.51 -65 NP12.0932.02 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU