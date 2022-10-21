Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 62.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 721.50 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 62.24% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 721.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 642.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.721.50642.789.0213.9674.94102.1514.5441.5112.0932.02

