Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 33.09 crore

Net Loss of Kinetic Engineering reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

33.0927.94114.48100.68-0.911.04-2.47-0.810.270.58-0.820.14-1.53-1.37-8.16-7.77-1.53-1.37-8.16-7.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)