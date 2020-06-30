Kinetic Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 33.09 croreNet Loss of Kinetic Engineering reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.0927.94 18 114.48100.68 14 OPM %-0.911.04 --2.47-0.81 - PBDT0.270.58 -53 -0.820.14 PL PBT-1.53-1.37 -12 -8.16-7.77 -5 NP-1.53-1.37 -12 -8.16-7.77 -5
