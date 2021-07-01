Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2021.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 638 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 73457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18608 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd spiked 17.58% to Rs 49.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20802 shares in the past one month.

NDR Auto Components Ltd soared 15.82% to Rs 330.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9870 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd rose 14.76% to Rs 74.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15731 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd spurt 13.31% to Rs 90.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14859 shares in the past one month.

