Vineet Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2021.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 80.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37544 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 106.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7016 shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd surged 18.78% to Rs 68.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8286 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd jumped 17.92% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9776 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd added 16.76% to Rs 42.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23449 shares in the past one month.

