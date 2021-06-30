Vineet Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 129.67% in the March 2021 quarter
Zenith Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the December 2020 quarter
TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Prism Johnson update on scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
-
Kothari Products Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2021.
Kothari Products Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 June 2021.
Vineet Laboratories Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 80.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37544 shares in the past one month.
Kothari Products Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 106.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7016 shares in the past one month.
Steel Exchange India Ltd surged 18.78% to Rs 68.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8286 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd jumped 17.92% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9776 shares in the past one month.
Incredible Industries Ltd added 16.76% to Rs 42.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23449 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU