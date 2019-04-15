Shares may see negative opening

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 5.50 points at the opening bell.

On the economic front, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) growth moderated sharply to 20-month low of mere 0.1% in February 2019, compared with 1.4% growth recorded in January 2019. The industrial production growth for January 2019 has been revised downwards from 1.7% increase reported provisionally.

The all- general CPI inflation rose to 2.86% in March 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.57% in February 2019. However, the core CPI inflation eased to 5.02% in March 2019 compared with 5.29% in February 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Investors cheered Chinese data on Friday showing exports rebounded in March to a five-month high while new jumped by far more than expected.

US stocks closed higher Friday after a series of strong boosted confidence in the US economy.

On the data front, US import prices rose sharply in March for the second straight month. The import price index climbed 0.6% last month after a revised 1% gain in February. Further, said its consumer sentiment index fell to 96.9 in April.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 897.45 crore on 12 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 15.99 crore on 12 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Key benchmark indices logged modest gains on Friday, 12 April 2019, on steady buying demand in index pivotals. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 160.10 points or 0.41% at 38,767.11. The index rose 46.75 points or 0.4% at 11,643.45.

