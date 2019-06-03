Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fani damages number of houses in Meghalaya
Meghalaya: Search for miners to continue till govt asks us to step back, says Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma
Navy divers detect body of miner, several skeletons in flooded rat-hole coal mines
Armed group asks Manipur candidate to withdraw
L&T's Heavy Engineering arm bags significant contracts
-
Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 4.47 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 14.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.473.75 19 14.7315.27 -4 OPM %5.37-2.13 -4.344.78 - PBDT0.36-0.02 LP 0.870.80 9 PBT0.23-0.19 LP 0.350.18 94 NP0.17-0.16 LP 0.270.13 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU