Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 97.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 53.95 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine rose 97.54% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 53.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.9545.19 19 OPM %19.8515.18 -PBDT11.547.30 58 PBT8.854.48 98 NP8.854.48 98

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:10 IST

