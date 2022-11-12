Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 97.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.38% to Rs 53.95 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine rose 97.54% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.38% to Rs 53.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.9545.1919.8515.1811.547.308.854.488.854.48

