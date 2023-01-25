Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 518.26 croreNet loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 20.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 518.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 575.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales518.26575.64 -10 OPM %-0.388.10 -PBDT-0.5046.01 PL PBT-20.1027.86 PL NP-26.1620.62 PL
