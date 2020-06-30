Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 244.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.74% to Rs 51.38 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 244.68% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.32% to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 237.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

51.3870.13237.86272.948.277.507.907.033.493.9414.5813.611.521.535.864.871.620.478.213.96

