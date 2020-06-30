Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 244.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.74% to Rs 51.38 croreNet profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 244.68% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.32% to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 237.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 272.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.3870.13 -27 237.86272.94 -13 OPM %8.277.50 -7.907.03 - PBDT3.493.94 -11 14.5813.61 7 PBT1.521.53 -1 5.864.87 20 NP1.620.47 245 8.213.96 107
