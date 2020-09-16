Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 7.65 points or 0.64% at 1184.33 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.77%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.74%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.23%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.96%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 0.88%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.59%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.32%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.21%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.95%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.87 or 0.51% at 39245.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.8 points or 0.54% at 11583.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.18% at 15390.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.51 points or 0.19% at 5098.69.

On BSE,1321 shares were trading in green, 1291 were trading in red and 198 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)