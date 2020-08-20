Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 70.74% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 47.70% to Rs 268.97 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 70.74% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.70% to Rs 268.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 514.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales268.97514.24 -48 OPM %10.3512.09 -PBDT34.5669.18 -50 PBT17.4059.62 -71 NP11.3338.72 -71

Thu, August 20 2020. 15:36 IST

