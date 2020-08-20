Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 70.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.70% to Rs 268.97 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 70.74% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.70% to Rs 268.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 514.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.268.97514.2410.3512.0934.5669.1817.4059.6211.3338.72

