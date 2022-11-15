Sheetal Diamonds reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 112.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Career Point consolidated net profit rises 46.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 26.02% in the September 2022 quarter
SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 94.07% to Rs 0.42 croreNet Loss of Sheetal Diamonds reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 94.07% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.427.08 -94 OPM %-33.33-6.21 -PBDT-0.13-0.37 65 PBT-0.16-0.40 60 NP-0.16-0.40 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU