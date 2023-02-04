Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 181.87 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 36.58% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 181.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.87141.47 29 OPM %10.5311.52 -PBDT20.0315.66 28 PBT17.1412.83 34 NP12.779.35 37
