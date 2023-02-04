Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 181.87 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 36.58% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 181.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.181.87141.4710.5311.5220.0315.6617.1412.8312.779.35

