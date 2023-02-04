JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 84.88% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 36.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.56% to Rs 181.87 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 36.58% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.56% to Rs 181.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.87141.47 29 OPM %10.5311.52 -PBDT20.0315.66 28 PBT17.1412.83 34 NP12.779.35 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU