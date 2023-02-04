63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 130.66% to Rs 93.14 croreNet profit of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 130.66% to Rs 93.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.1440.38 131 OPM %15.92-76.20 -PBDT40.88-14.53 LP PBT37.64-17.55 LP NP21.99-13.66 LP
